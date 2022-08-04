Every August 4 reminds us that we live in a world where the melody is lost because it doesn't have a stalwart like Kishore Kumar. Even today, singers and composers repurpose their tracks to build their own clout on social media. Kishore Kumar is no longer a person, he is an emotion. A man who could add melody to everything we feel, anger, grief, pain, happiness, elation, celebration and more. But as you all are aware, Kishore Kumar was the master of all trades including acting. His comic timing is legendary and is yet to find a match. Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: Sanjay Manjrekar Gives Rendition of Legendary Artiste’s First Ever Song; Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute As Well (Watch Video).

But what's interesting about Kishore Kumar's movie characters is that in 12 films, he is named Kishore. It's as if even in his movies, he can't stop being K for Kishore. The movies that retained his real name are Ladki, Bhagam Bhag, Paisa Hi Paisa, Asha, Dilli Ka Thug, Bewaqoof, Rungoli, Ek Raaz, Ganga Ki Lehren, Hum Sab Ustad Hain and Shrimanji. Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: When Lata Mangeshkar Interviewed The Legendary Singer Because He Insisted On It (Watch Video).

Here's a still from Asha

“ eena meena deeka, daai daamo neeka , maaka naaka naaka, chika pika rika.. “ (1957) Vyjayanthimala & Kishore Kumar in ‘Aasha’ : Romantic comedy film known for this rock-n-roll hit by C. Ramchandra , Rajinder Krishan, Kishore & Asha Bhosle. pic.twitter.com/rrOQAbLd8e — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) August 13, 2018

Here comes the comedic duo

(1968) IS Johar, Kishore Kumar & Shahida in a still from ‘Shrimanji’ pic.twitter.com/sCzeUHHIqd — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) February 16, 2019

This world without the amazing and peaceful voice of Kishore Kumar will always be a vast empty universe devoid of melody. His songs are the only solace we have!

