Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is summer ready. She now only needs a beach and a cocktail. Kriti posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is wearing a ribbed polka dotted dress with a sweetheart neckline and thigh high slits. She looks sizzling as she is seen playing with her hair in the pictures. Kriti Sanon: There Is a Deliberate Attempt to Try Something Different.

"Summer is here! Beach hair on point, now just need a beach and cocktail," she wrote. Kriti is making waves in Bollywood and currently has five films in her kitty. While the shooting Mimi is complete, she will soon wrap up Bachchan Pandey. Kriti Sanon Opens Up about Her Bollywood Journey and How the Patience Paid Off Well.

Check Out Kriti Sanon's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The actress has already started shooting Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Ganpath and Adipurush, the new Bollywood interpretation of the Ramayan. The actress play Sita in Adipurush.

