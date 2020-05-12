Kriti Sanon Shares Her Boomerang Video on Instagram to Describe How COVID-19 Lockdown Feels Like

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Kriti Sanon has shared a couple of videos full of quirky reactions of herself amid the ongoing lockdown. The videos shared by Kriti on Instagram express how she has been feeling lately. In the first video, Kriti, dressed in an all-denim outfit, can be seen knocking on a glass window. In the second clip, the actress can be seen gesturing as if she is shooting herself in the head, using her fingers as a gun. Kriti Sanon Recites a Powerful Poem Against Domestic Violence Penned by Herself (Watch Video)

"Lockdown's got me like!" Kriti wrote alongside the clips. Kriti recently made chocolate tart for her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. She had also recited a self-penned poem against domestic violence. On the work front, Kriti will next be seen "Mimi", directed by Laxman Utekar. Kriti Sanon Weighs in on Nepotism: ‘When You Don’t Come From a Film Family, You Don’t Get Your Second Film Before Your First Film Releases’

Check Out Kriti Sanon's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Lockdown’s got me like! 🙄🙄🙅‍♀️🙆‍♀️🤦‍♀️ A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on May 11, 2020 at 7:04am PDT

The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychay". Kriti stars in the film in the lead role of a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.