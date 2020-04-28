Kriti Sanon Weighs in on Nepotism: 'When You Don’t Come From a Film Family, You Don’t Get Your Second Film Before Your First Film Releases'

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon has slowly and steadily positioned herself strongly in the film industry. Her last film was Housefull 4 opposite Akshay Kumar. After making her debut with Heropanti, 6 years ago, she is only now on her way to star in her first female-led film, Mimi. Well, in a recent interview she has said that the star kids their second film even before their first one. Kriti was talking to Pinkvilla, when she weighed in the nepotism debate. Yes, that damned nepotism debate again. Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's Next Movie Gets Officially Titled 'Second Innings'.

The actress said, "When you don’t come from a film family, you don’t get your second film before your first film releases. Which happens when you come from a film family, many times. To even come on magazine covers is a big deal. You have to go through a lot to reach that place. Like coming on a Filmfare cover for the first time. My Vogue cover was after about three years and I have done only one till now,"

Kriti further added, "I just feel like those things, the small struggles which you sometimes see happening very easily with other people and you’re like ‘why, what?’. I am probably way more experienced." Kriti Sanon Gives 'Black Widow And Catwoman' Like Vibes In This Dabboo Ratnani Photo-Shoot, Actress Asks Filmmakers To Cast Her In a Superhero Film!

She is not holding on to any resentments, and instead puts a positive spin to it. "But I feel those are the times that you let go of the clutter in your brain because there are more important things and you have to start seeing the good side and the opportunities that you are getting as an outsider." Adah Sharma Trolls Ananya Panday like a Boss; Mimics the SOTY2 Actress in Her Latest TED Talk Video.

To put things into context, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan got her first Vogue cover when she is still years away from making her Bollywood debut. Ananya Panday bagged Pati, Patni aur Woh even before she made her debut with Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 2. Sara Ali Khan bagged Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh before her debut Kedarnath could storm the cinema halls.