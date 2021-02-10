Actor Kunal Kapoor celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and going his new social media post it would seem he sure knows how to keep his wife Naina happy. Kunal posted a series of pictures donning a chef's hat. What grabbed attention of fans was his caption. "#MrChef. The way to a woman's heart is through her stomach," the actor wrote. Kunal Kapoor Birthday: Flipping From Smart to Quirky, Here’s How He Stays Fashionable All Day Every Day!

Kunal's post invited this comment from Hrithik Roshan: "Hahaha. Nice ! Happy anniversary guys". Actress Sonali Bendre also commented on the post, "Wow Kunnu!!! happy anniversary lots of love to both of you." Kunal Kapoor Is Raising Funds for Mumbai’s Dabbawalas During COVID-19 Lockdown

Check Out Kunal Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

Kunal Kapoor, who has been part of films Aaja Nach Le (2007), Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012), Rang De Basanti (2006) and more, recently announced his next venture. He will be seen in the thriller Koi Jaane Na, directed by Amin Hajee.

