Aamir Khan is currently in Turkey where he's looking forward to wrapping his next, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film's shooting was delayed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but the actor decided to resume it in a country where the COVID-19 cases have receded. It's been a couple of weeks since Khan landed in Turkey and has been shooting non-stop. However, he recently met Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan at the presidential residence in Istanbul and his pictures from the meeting are going viral on the internet.

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, in fact, took to her Twitter account to recall her meeting with the Indian superstar. Reportedly, it was Aamir who requested to meet her to raise awareness about his water foundation in India. For the ones who don't know, Emine Erdogan is associated with very important social projects and follows humanitarian aid activities and hence their recent meeting was to raise awareness and discuss various social causes.

"I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!" she had tweeted while sharing pictures with Aamir Khan.

Check Out Emine Erdogan's Tweet

As per reports in DNA, the duo discussed the common family structure, common word roots, food culture and handicrafts besides the social causes that they personally support.

Coming to Laal Singh Chaddha, the film was earlier slated to release during Christmas 2020 but got delayed further. It will now hit the screens in Christmas 2021.