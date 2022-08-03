Even as anticipation surrounds the theatrical release of Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha, the star has made it clear that he is in no particular hurry to stream the movie on OTT. While most films release on OTT soon after they hit the cinema, Aamir Khan is not in favour of an early OTT release. Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Laal Singh Chaddha Controversy, Says ‘Negativity Around the Film Is Curated by Mastermind Aamir Khan Himself’.

He says: "One of the reasons primarily I think the curiosity of going to theaters has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theaters, they come on OTT very fast." "So I have always tried to keep a 6-month gap for my films. I don't know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6-month gap. So that's what I tried to do for all my films and up till now, we have managed that."

The star has been creating a buzz with a series of events centered around the film's trailers and teasers. Meanwhile, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha is receiving love from all quarters. The audience is looking forward to seeing Aamir Khan depict the life journey of Laal Singh Chadhha. Aamir Khan on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Twitter Trend: ‘It’s Sad That Some People Feel I Don’t Like India, Please Don’t Boycott My Film’.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on August 11.

