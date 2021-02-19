Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will shoot for the final schedule of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Kargil, a source close to the project said on Friday. "The team is waiting for the snow to melt so that the team can go ahead and shoot the Kargil war sequence in May and June. This sequence is of great importance to the film's plot," said the source. Laal Singh Chaddha: Mona Singh Reveals How Aamir Khan Didn’t Want To Put The Team At Risk And Complete The Film’s Shoot.

The film is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Besides essaying the title role, Aamir has produced the film, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan. "Aamir, who is known to be a perfectionist has made Laal Singh Chaddha his passion. He is even looking into the edit and back-end work of the film. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, Salman Khan’s Radhe – How 2021 Promises Box Office Revival with These Bollywood Projects.

He's completely focused on the film and has decided to switch off his mobile phone until the film hits the theatres, enabling him to concentrate on the film hundred percent," the source added. Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chandan is scheduled to release around Christmas this year.

