Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday (February 6) morning. She was 92. The Nightingale of India was the recipient of several honours which include 3 National Film Awards, 4 Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, 2 Filmfare Special Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists Association Awards, among others. Also, she was the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall of London in the year 1974. She has always graced and treated us with her magical voice. The veteran singer had been hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier on January 8 after being diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19. Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92: From Beeti Na Bitai Raina to Yaara Seeli Seeli; National Award-Winning Melodies by the Nightingale of India That Will Keep Her Voice Alive Forever (Watch Videos).

After her death, Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, issued a statement. He said that the veteran singer died due to multiple organ failure. Dr. Samdani stated, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19." To remember the legend we have listed the Filmfare award-winning songs of her. Lata Mangeshkar No More: Two Days of State Mourning to Be Observed to Pay Tribute to the Legendary Singer.

Here's a look at Lata Mangeshkar's five Filmfare award-winning songs:

Aaja Re Pardesi

The song from Vyjayanthimala and Dilip Kumar's 1958 movie Madhumati. The track 'Aaja Re Pardesi' was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar, she became the first singer ever to win the Filmfare award for a playback singer for this hit number.

Kahi Deep Jale Kahi Dil

The soulful number is from 1962 movie Bees Saal Baad starring Biswajeet, Waheeda Rehman and Madan Puri. The song 'Kahi Deep Jale Kahi Dil' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and touched our heart with her melodious voice.

Tumhi Mere Mandir Tumhi Meri Pooja

One of the hit romantic song from Sunil Dutt, Nutan, Pran, Om Prakash and Lalita Pawar-starrer Khandan (1965). The song 'Tumhi Mere Mandir Tumhi Meri Pooja' was crooned by the Bharat Ratna Awardee Lata Mangeshkar.

Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage

Another delightful romantic number by Lata Mangeshkar, gifted to us in the year of 1969 from the movie Jeene Ki Raah. The song 'Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage' features Jeetendra and Tanuja.

Didi Tera Devar Deewana

One of the 90s' popular song 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' from Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan's 1994 movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!.The song was chanted by Lata di and became one of the most popular film songs ever of that time.

So, these are the five iconic songs by the late legendary veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, that the music lovers will cherish forever. May her soul rest in peace.

