Lilly Singh's Tribute Video to Madhuri Dixit Gets Removed From Instagram For Copyright Infringement, Comedian Shoots a New One and it Would Make Priyanka Chopra Happy

Remember Lilly Singh's tribute video to Madhuri Dixit which she had shared on the actress' birthday. The one where she grooved on different songs of the actress. It even received a heartwarming response from the Total Dhamaal actress but someone somewhere was not happy about it. Soon, the comedian was asked to remove her video from Instagram because a music label got mad that she used four-seconds of their song without permission. It was a case of copy infringement and she had to give in. However, the comedian is back to doing what she does the best.

Lilly took to her social media account to share a new video with all her followers and this would certainly make her good friend, Priyanka Chopra happy. In the new video, you can Lilly running on the beach with a red stole in her hand while PeeCee's 'Laal Dupatta' song from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi plays in the background. "So in the spirit of not learning my lesson, here is me Laal Dupattaing and if anyone is upset about the Dupattaing then I’m sorry but the Dupatta was Laal and the video basically made itself," read a part of her caption and we think it's hilarious. Lilly Singh Plays a Game of Shot Caller With Natalie Portman on Her Show and Ends Up Pranking Jacqueline Fernandez -Watch Video.

Check Out Lilly Singh Dancing on Laal Dupatta

Lilly's Tribute to Madhuri Dixit

In honour of my first ever idol, happy birthday @MadhuriDixit. Thank you for helping me get ready for the past 30 years. You’re incredible. ❤️#HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit (Mix by @djsuketuindia) pic.twitter.com/6OSPyhAoDa — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) May 15, 2020

Priyanka and Lilly share an amazing bond and the latter was even invited to the actress' intimate wedding celebrations in Jaipur in 2018. We bet Priyanka would have no qualms about Lilly dancing to her song and she'd also ensure that no one else complains about it. Meanwhile, Singh's tribute to Madhuri is still available on her Twitter handle.