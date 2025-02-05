Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s much-awaited theatrical debut, Loveyapa, is gearing up for its grand release, and the excitement is soaring! With a gripping trailer and hit songs already winning hearts, the film has created a massive buzz among audiences. While everyone is eager to watch the film, the time has finally come to book your tickets, as advance bookings are now open. ‘Loveyapa’: Rekha and Dharmendra’s Iconic Bond Captivates Fans at Pre-Release Screening of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film (Watch Video).

Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and the team are currently on a nationwide promotional spree for Loveyapa. With the hype for the film at its peak, audiences can now secure their seats as advance bookings are officially open. With just a few days until the film hits the big screens, it's time for fans to book their tickets for this much-anticipated romantic comedy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phantom Studios (@fuhsephantom)

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. ‘Loveyapa’ First Review Out! Karan Johar Calls Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film ‘Hugely Entertaining’, Praises Director Advait Chandan for a ‘Solid Story’.

Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for February 7, 2025, to embark on this enchanting journey of love!

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)