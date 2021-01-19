Actors Anita Hassanandani and Tusshar Kapoor will co-star in a new film, after almost two decades. The two actors, who were seen together in the 2003 films Kucch To Hai and Yeh Dil, Unite for the mystery thriller Maarrich, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah. "Almost 20 yrs down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with #Maarrich..a departure from my usual style,a film that challenges me to evolve as an actor! Maarrich: Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor to Star in Upcoming Whodunit Thriller

Excited to share glimpses, even more excited to share screen space with Naseer Sir after long!," Tusshar tweeted on Tuesday. Anita replied to the post saying: "Super excited! Me too in the movieeee.... small role .... but am super thrilled." Tusshar has described "Maarrich" as an "edgy and intriguing dark thriller with elements of mystery, suspense and unpredictability, that set it apart". Anita Hassanandani’s Baby Shower Pics and Videos Are Here! Ekta Kapoor, Karan Patel, Aditi Bhatia Celebrate the Day With the Mom-to-Be

Anita and Tusshar Together In a Film After a Long Time:

Super excited! Me too in the movieeee.... small role .... but am super thrilled 🎈✔️🌈 https://t.co/75yTfx2zyt — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) January 19, 2021

"The more work experience you gain, the more confident you are about exploring different avenues, both, as an actor and otherwise, too. Therefore, I feel fortunate enough to have chanced upon 'Maarrich', which I consciously chose to act in and produce as well," added the actor, who will be essaying the role of Rajiv, a sharp-witted police officer who lands up with a double murder case. The film is helmed by debutant director Dhruv Lather.

