TV actress Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child. The couple announced the pregnancy a few months back on social media. Now, as the lockdown restrictions have eased, Anita enjoyed a bright baby shower hosted by her friends, Ekta Kapoor and Tanusree Dasgupta. The baby shower marked the presence of some close friends of the couple, who all were who's who of the telly world. The pictures and the videos from the baby shower are a rage on the internet. Anita posted a few pictures from the party with the words, "Bout my perfect baby shower." Anita Hassanandani Opens Up On Her Pregnancy, Says Work Will Take Backseat As Motherhood Will Be The Priority.

Among the attendees were Karan Patel and his wife, Karishma Tanna, Ridhima Pandita, Krystle D'Souza, Mushtaq Shaikh, Aditi Bhatia. Anita looked radiant in a yellow dress. She opted for minimal makeup and let her pregnancy glow do the magic. Anita Hassanandani Concealed Her Pregnancy Until Now and How, These 4 Outfits of the Naagin Beauty Totally Tricked Us (View Post).

Aditi Bhatia, who played Anita's daughter on-screen for years on the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was jovial. While sharing the pics, Aditi wrote, "Never have I been so happy for getting replaced #BabyReddy we are Ready for you."

See Her Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Bhatia 🎭 (@aditi_bhatia4)

Karan Patel wrote in a post, "Taashu and Ro, you guys are going to be the best parents in the world. Can't wait for the little bundle of joy to arrive and for our holidays with the babies. Love you guys. May God bless you two and the soon arriving lil munchkin for ever and ever."

See His Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

Here's Rohit Reddy's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa)

Here Is Ekta Kapoor's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Anita and Rohit married in 2013.

On the work front, before the lockdown, Anita was seen in Naagin 4, reprising her role from previous seasons in a guest appearance. She and Rohit participated in Nach Baliye 9 and ended being the first runner-ups.

