Kunal Kemmu is set to make his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, which stars Divyenndu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. Ahead of the film's release on March 22, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share her review of the comedy-drama. The actress wrote, 'So so funny and brilliantly directed... So proud of you @kunalkemmu Outstanding performances by @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15.' Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu’s Directorial Debut Film Runtime Revealed! – Reports.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Insta Story:

Kareena Kapoor Khan reviews Madgaon Express (Photo Credits: Instagram)

