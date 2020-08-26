Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, born on 26 August 1968, celebrates his 52nd birthday today. The director has done a brilliant job in the field of cinema and has given some amazingly popular films to the true cinephiles. The National award winner filmmaker is known to show the mirror to the industries and the fans as to how the industry really works, be it films or fashion. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Hema Malini, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Agnihotri and Others Celebrate the Rebuilding of Prestigious Temple in Ayodhya (Read Tweets).

He has done some commendable work through movies like Chandni Bar, Page 3, Traffic Signal, Corporate, Fashion, Heroine, Calendar Girls to name a few. Not just the scenes, but there are some dialogues that became a rage when the film was released. Here are some of them that will take you down the nostalgia ride!

Fashion

Log Puri Tarah Se Tab Akele Ho Jaate Hai Jab Apna Hi Saath Chhoot Jaata Hai

Chandni Bar

Aadmi Ke Marne Ke Baad Biwi Bewa Hoti Hai...Rakhail Nahi

Indu Sarkar

Ek Goli Ne Mere 6 Foot Ke Ladke Ko 6 Inh Ki Tasveer Bana Di

Fashion

Tumhari Aankhon Mein Dikh Raha Hai...Pehchaan Nahi Paaogi..Na Khud Ko Naa Kisi Aur Ko

Meanwhile, the fans have been rooting for the sequel of Fashion that starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse in the lead. The director had also some time ago hinted that the concept of Fashion 2 is ready and hopes to make a film soon. It will be interesting to see whether he brings back the original cast or replaces them with new faces, if and when the movie happens!

