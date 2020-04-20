Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Virat Kohli and Other Celebs Create Awareness About Domestic Violence during COVID-19 Lockdown

Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Many big names from the Bollywood industry on Sunday expressed concern over the spurt in domestic violence amid the nationwide lockdown and urged people to put a 'Lockdown on Domestic Violence'. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar and actors, including Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Rahul Bose, and Dia Mirza, teamed up to put forth a video message on social media and firmly addressed the issue. Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan Urge COVID-19 Survivors to Donate Blood With an Aim to Fight the Pandemic (Read Tweets)

The stars shared the video on their respective social media platforms.Karan Johar shared the video on Instagram and expressed 'gratitude' to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, for the 'critical initiative.'"The cases of domestic violence have been rising rapidly across the country, and now is the time to stand up against it! #LockdownOnDomesticViolence #Dial100," the 47-year-old added.In the shared one minute video, the stars take turns to say: "During the lockdown, there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. Deepika Padukone to Participate in a Discussion on Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Pandemic With WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Celebs Spread Awareness about Domestic Violence during Lockdown

To all the men we say, now is the time to stand up against this violence. To all the women we say, now is the time to stand up and break the silence."The big names of the industry wrapped up the video by saying: "If you're a witness to domestic violence in your home, please report. If you're a witness to domestic violence in your neighbourhood, please report. If you're a survivor of domestic violence, please report it. Let's put a lockdown on domestic violence," Titled 'Lockdown On Domestic Violence', the video also has prominent cricketers Virat Kohli, and Mithali Raj.