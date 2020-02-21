Maha Shivratri 2020: Hrithik Roshan Seeks the Blessings of Lord Shiva with his Kids, Family and ex-wife Sussanne Khan (View Pics)

Hrithik Roshan and Fam (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

February 21, 2020, marks the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri as per the Hindu calendar. And on this day, devotees of Lord Shiva offer prayers and worship the said god. Well, it was just a while ago when we told you how our Bollywood celebs are pouring wishes for fans on Twitter and amidst the same we've got our hands on a few pictures of Hrithik Roshan and family celebrating the day by visiting a Shiva temple in Mumbai. The actor was accompanied by his family which includes his father Rakesh Roshan and two kids (Hridhaan and Hrehaan). Even the star's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan was spotted with the Roshan's at the Shankar's temple. Maha Shivratri 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit and Others, Bollywood Pours in Wishes on This Auspicious Day.

In the pictures, we see Hrithik along with his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan, Sussanne Khan and sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan performing puja on the Shiva Linga. Well, if you are the one who has been living under the rock, then let us tell you that Hrithik and his family every year performs the same ritual and seek Lord Shiva's blessing. Also, as per the photos, Sussanne looks pretty in her traditional getup whereas Hrithik and kids look cool in casuals at the temple. Maha Shivratri 2020: Mohit Raina, Dara Singh and Other Actors Who Played Lord Shiva and Made It Iconic!

In one of the pictures, the full family can also be seen posing for the lenses. On the professional front, the good looking actor was last seen in War which became a huge blockbuster and how. Coming back to the occasion, we wish you all a happy Shivratri on this day. Stay tuned!