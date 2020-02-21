Maha Shivratri 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit and Others, Bollywood Pours in Wishes on This Auspicious Day

Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Facebook, Twitter)

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated every year in honour of Lord Shiva. It is said that on this day, the almighty performs his heavenly dance. Also termed as the 'Great Night of Shiva', the festival arrives just before the summers. This festival is all about Shiva and dedicating prayers to him. Devotees across the globe offer milk on Shiva linga, chant mantras, fast and also visit temples to worship the god. And on this auspicious day, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their micro-blogging site Twitter and shared warm wishes to their fans. From Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut to Kapil Sharma, B-townies have poured in wishes on the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2020. Maha Shivratri 2020: Mohit Raina, Dara Singh and Other Actors Who Played Lord Shiva and Made It Iconic!

All the Bollywood celebs have wished in their own version and it's a delight to have a look at the same. Right from Madhuri praising Lord Shiva in her post, actor Dhanush sharing a beautiful picture to Rangoli Chandel posting a photo of Kangana worshipping the linga, it's really interesting. Check out some of the posts by celebrities below: Mahashivratri Songs Playlist: From 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' to 'Namo Namo,' Hear Bollywood's Ode to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivaratri.

Big B:

T 3447 - Maha Shiv Ratri ki badhai shubhkamanayein .. महा शिव रात्रि की अनेक अनेक बधाई ऐर शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/OYY9Xybd0K — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 20, 2020

Madhuri Dixit Nene:

Rangoli Chandel/Kangana Ranaut:

Raveena Tandon:

Shiva lives in many places He doesn't know Hindu from Muslim The Self that lives in you and others: that's Shiva. Get the measure of Shiva - Lal Ded pic.twitter.com/PVovyt9keq — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 21, 2020

Richa Chadha:

सबको महाशिवरात्रि की बहुत शुभकामनाएँ! भगवान शंकर और माँ पार्वती सबको सनमती दें! Below, my favourite Shiva song, from MunimJi 1955. 😊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GcUYbk2EX7 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 21, 2020

Anupam Kher:

आप सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। भगवान शंकर आपकी हमेशा रक्षा करें!! जय शिव शंकर!! जय भोलेनाथ!! ओम् नमः शिवाय!! हर हर महादेव!! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/YoU25GTKE7 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 21, 2020

Dhanush:

Maha shivraathri ... Om Namashivaaya pic.twitter.com/Ref7QJDYwV — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 21, 2020

Kapil Sharma:

Wish u all a very happy #Mahashivratri 😇🙏 jai bhole nath 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 21, 2020

All in all, it feels really great to see our Bollywood celebs coming online and taking the efforts to wish their fans on such a huge day from the Hindu calendar. At last, we wish our LatestLY readers a very happy Maha Shivratri. Stay tuned!