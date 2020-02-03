Maidaan: Ajay Devgn Starrer Gets Postponed, New Poster Reveals the Sports Drama Will Hit the Screens on December 11, 2020

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Fresh out of the success of his recent film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is all set to impress us again with his next. After playing a Maratha warrior in Tanhaji, Devgn is all set to star as a football coach in his next. In Maidaan, the actor will be essaying the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who coached India to victory at the Asian Games in 1951 and in 1962. This is an amazing character to play and will also turn out to be Devgn's first sports film. While from the first look posters, it didn't look like Ajay had an interesting look physically but we are sure his character will be epic. Maidaan New Poster Out! It Will Get Really Muddy In This Ajay Devgn-Priyamani Biopic (View Pic).

Another new poster featuring Ajay has now been released where he is seen standing proudly with a football in his hand and a team can be seen in the background. We love the confident pose that Devgn is striking on this poster. While the film was earlier slated to release on November 27, the release date of Maidaan has now been pushed to December 11, 2020. The film will now release a week after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra.

Check Out the New Poster of the Film Here:

#AjayDevgn's #Maidaan gets a NEW release date: 11 Dec 2020... Will release in #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu and #Malayalam... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma... Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. pic.twitter.com/sxWDN8NKYL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

The film is being helmed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma and he's currently finishing the film's final schedule. December is surely going to be a big week what with the release of Aamir Khan's much-talked about Lal Singh Chaddha over Christmas and Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj in November, it looks like the makers of Maidaan didn't have much choice but to change their date.