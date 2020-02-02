Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra To Release on December 4, Amitabh Bachchan Says Ayan Mukerji Can't Change The Date Now

Brahmastra Release Date (Photo Credits: Instagram/@karanjohar)

Dharma Productions' most-ambitious project Brahmastra has been long-delayed. The new release date for the film has finally been announced by the makers. The announcement was very interestingly shared by Amitabh Bachchan first. He took to his Twitter handle, and wrote, "BRAHMĀSTRA.. coming to cinemas on 4/12/20 & Ayan is NOT allowed to change it now!" Well, the tone of the tweet is totally fair given the release of the film has already been delayed twice; once from December 2019 and then from Summer 2020. Karan Johar CONFIRMS Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, Thanks SRK For His Vision and Inputs!

Soon, Alia Bhatt, the female lead in the film, took to her Instagram page to share a funny video, where Amitabh, director Ayan Mukerji and lead actor Ranbir Kapoor are having a discussion about the film's release. Ranbir quips that he has become a joke that if someone in the industry wants the film delayed, they should cast him. Brahmastra Song LEAKED! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Groove On This Melodious Peppy Track (View Pics and Videos).

Check Out Amitabh's Tweet Here:

Check Out The Video Here:

Producer Karan Johar took to his social media to post a picture of Ranbir, Amitabh, Alia and Ayan. He wrote, "It's final! Brahmāstra releases on 4th December, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Brahmastra"

Brahmastra is a big-budget action fantasy film, which will be high on VFX. Ayan and Karan have said that this is something that Indian cinema has never seen. The movie is the first of the intended trilogy. Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna also star in the film. One more time, Brahmastra opens in theatres on December 4, 2020.