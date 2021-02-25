Malaika Arora on Thursday shared her version of the hit German film Run Lola Run, dubbing it Run Malla Run. In a throwback monochrome picture she posted on Instagram, Malaika is seen running. She is dressed in a white sari that flies all over, with a strapless white blouse. She shows off a toned midriff and her hair falls all over her face. Malaika Arora Loves to Play with Her Cute Little Pet Dog Coco (Watch Video).

"Run malla run....... pic @farrokhchothia #thursdaythrowback," she wrote as the caption. Actress Katrina Kaif found the picture stunning, and wrote: "One of my favorite photo shoots." Malaika Arora on Achieving Fitness Goals: Strong Is the New Healthy.

Check Out Malaika Arora's Instagram Post Below:

Malaika is an avid social media user and keeps sharing about her personal and professional life on the digital platforms.

