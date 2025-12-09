Global star Priyanka Chopra is also a proud mom to her 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The desi mom received an extremely special gift from her little bundle of joy, which she cannot help but flaunt. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Posts; Actress Calls Him ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ As Nick Shares Romantic Beach Photo (View Post).

Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted the photo of an adorable drawing by Malti of her and her mother. Uploading the sweet drawing on social media, the Barfi actress wrote, "Mama holding me", followed by teary-eyed, crying, and red heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra Receives Precious Artwork from Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

On the professional front, PeeCee is presently occupied with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, alongside Tollywood sensation Mahesh Babu.

In November, Priyanka revealed that during the shoot of the much-anticipated drama, Malti visited her on the sets in Hyderabad.

During an #AskPCJ session on X (Formerly known as Twitter), a user asked her, “Priyanka, when you’re shooting for a film, do you usually bring your family along to the sets, or do you prefer to go alone and focus completely on work? Especially for this #GlobeTrotter set?”

Replying to this, Priyanka revealed, “My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad, and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to @ssrajamouli’s farm and met a calf. Her favourite memory", tagging Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka ended up winning countless hearts during the grand title and teaser reveal event for Varanasi in Hyderabad.

Spilling her excitement about working with Tollywood heartthrobs Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and renowned director SS Rajamouli, Priyanka called it 'a privilege'.

She dropped a string of photos with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj on her IG and wrote, "Working with these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is such a privilege (sic)." ‘I Still Have a Lot More To Do in My English-Language Work’: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up on Global Career Goals.

"Promoting our movie with the international media, alongside the cast and Rajamouli Sir, almost a year ahead of its release has been incredibly exhilarating. Seeing their response and the excitement already building is truly amazing. By God’s grace, we will live up to your expectations. Jai Shri Ram. #Varanasi", Peecee added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Priyanka). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2025 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).