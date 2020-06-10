Man Tells Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Not Bring Kids Outside as They Stroll With Taimur on Marine Drive (Watch Video)

Taimur, Saif, Kareena (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the country was in a strict lockdown mode for over two months. Now, as the nation is lifting restricting slowly and allowing movement, people have started stepping out for strolls and exercise. Bollywood celebs are no exception. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted with their 3-years-old son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi at Mumbai's Marine Drive. As the wind blew, and paparazzi clicked their pictures, the Khans enjoyed the scenery. But two days later, a video of this visit is going viral which might give you a new perspective.

In the video, a man is telling the Khans to avoid bringing out kids during the current testing times. The man, whose identity is now yet known, makes a fair point. The unlock guidelines issued by the government does advise the citizen to not step out if their age is above 65 or below 10. Reports suggest that the man dishing out the advice was a policeman on duty at the Marine Drive. Mumbaikars Spotted Jogging at Marine Drive Wearing Face Masks: Is it Safe to Walk or Jog With the Mask On? Here’s What You Should Know Apart From Social Distancing.

Check Out The Video Below:

The video clip is too short. And we do not get to see the reaction of the family to the man's advice properly. But it seems like Saif reconfirms from someone off-camera if kids are not allowed.