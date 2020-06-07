Taimur Ali Khan Takes an Evening Stroll On Marine Drive With Parents Kareena and Saif (View Pics and Videos Inside)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, India is bracing itself for a new phase, the unlock 1 phase. Finally, citizens are allowed to step out of their homes but with strict social distancing precautions. Recently, many hit the roads for their walks and jogs. Mumbai's Marine Drive saw a substantial amount of crowd during weekend. And Taimur Ali Khan along with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were seen here as well. Taimur's Got Dad Saif's Back; Kareena Kapoor Shares a Cute Picture of Her Favourite Boys.

The trio's pictures are going viral on social media where they are seen walking on the promenade. Some people were seen having some me-time along with each other, wearing masks and taking precautions. However, netizens questioned why the Pataudi family are not seen wearing masks in some pics and videos! Here, check them out. Mumbaikars Spotted Jogging at Marine Drive Wearing Face Masks: Is it Safe to Walk or Jog With the Mask On? Here’s What You Should Know Apart From Social Distancing.

The Pataudis

Tim Tim and Papa

One More!

Taimur's All Chatty

Well, now that was after a very very long time that paparazzi chased and captured their favourite star kid. It has been months seen the Bollywood stars have been inside their homes, meeting everyone only through their own social media accounts. But now that everyone is gradually getting back to work and normal lifestyle again, brace yourself for more outdoorsy snaps of the tinsel town stars.