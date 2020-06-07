Mumbaikars Spotted Jogging at Marine Drive Wearing Face Masks: Is it Safe to Walk or Jog With the Mask On? Here’s What You Should Know Apart From Social Distancing

Mumbaikars Spotted Jogging at Marine Drive (Photo Credits: @iDeepakKushwah/ Twitter)

The country is gripped with the increasing cases of coronavirus. India becomes 5th highest in the world with COVID-19 cases. The worst affected state in the country is Maharashtra that has recorded nearly 83,000 of coronavirus cases. With Unlock 1 being in place, the city of Mumbai opens on the odd-even basis. But pictures and videos from Marine Drive have raised concerns among netizens. The pics show how Mumbaikars have flocked to the popular spot in South Mumbai to begin their walk and jog. While netizens are worried about seeing people not following social distancing rules during a pandemic, citizens jogging while wearing masks in itself is risky. Is Wearing Mask While Jogging or Exercising Safe? Experts Warn People After Wuhan Man Suffers Burst Lung While Running with a Mask On; Know More About Pneumothorax.

On May 31, the Uddhav Thackeray government allowed some outdoor physical activities as part of the first phase of its ‘Mission Begin Again.’ The revised guideline stated that physical exercises like cycling, jogging, running, walking are permitted in public spaces. As a result, the heart of Mumbai, Marine Drive, which was empty for nearly two months because of the lockdown saw many people hitting the sea-side walkway for running and other physical activities. While maintaining social distance is a major concern, walking and jogging while wearing masks is not safe too. Is It Safe to Wear a Face Mask While Cycling? Precautions You Must Take to Prevent Shortness of Breath.

Here's Pic of Mumbaikars at Marine Drive!

Marine drive this morning 🤦 pic.twitter.com/QGWEcFmL4V — Deepak Kushwah (@iDeepakKushwah) June 7, 2020

Watch Video:

#MissionBeginAgain For those who still can't believe that the crowd of morning walkers at #MarineDrive is #photoshopped... Maybe this video will convince them... (via whatsapp). (This definitely isn't pre lockdown- masks are a give away) pic.twitter.com/l3aTm6b8Fo — मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) June 7, 2020

For people wondering if this picture is authentic or not, Rohit Khilnani claims that he checked this with the photographer and it was clicked yesterday at 6:30 PM. Check tweet:

I have checked this with the photographer who clicked this pic. This was clicked yesterday at #MarineDrive #Mumbai at 6:30pm. This photo is not FAKE. pic.twitter.com/9EYRmC6VHc — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) June 7, 2020

Is Wearing Mask While Jogging Safe?

According to experts, wearing masks while running may cause major inflammation and even cause lungs to bust. Not long ago, a Chinese man suffered shortness of breath and had to undergo surgery. His condition reportedly worsened after a jog for 2.5 miles wearing a mask in Wuhan city. The man suffered from a collapsed lung, called pneumothorax, which happens when air leaks outside the lungs.

While it is not clear whether putting on masks while jogging caused the incident, medical experts, as well as fitness trainers, are of the opinion that high-intensity exercises like running and jogging must be done without wearing a mask. During the pandemic, if you are running or jogging in the park, make sure you are six feet away from others. Coronavirus is a viral infection that can spread through tiny respiratory droplets present in the air. Hence, if you maintain social distancing, the risk of getting infected will be less.

Now, if you still fear the risk of contracting coronavirus and want to continue exercising while putting the mask on, there are two things you must follow—in case you are already suffering from any underlying health conditions like asthma or heart disease, it is not recommended to wear a mask while exercising or jogging at all. To those who do not suffer from any respiratory disease may continue walking or jogging while wearing the mask. But if you start feeling tired, then stop. Otherwise, during the pandemic, social distancing is always advisable. The more you maintain distance, the better.