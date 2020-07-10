It's Manjari Fadnnis' birthday today and here's sending her tons of love on her special day. While the Barot House actress is still trying to find a solid base in Bollywood, she already has found some ardent admirers in us. We simply love her simplicity (pun intended) and the way she brings a fresh breath of air with herself. With 337k followers on Instagram, she's already an influencer who's trying to do her bit in making this world a better place. Mukti Mohan Birthday Special: Chicness Galore, This Stunner Flips Styles Faster Than We Can Blink!

While Manjari's known for her dedication and the genuineness that she brings into her character, we are adorers of her charm. This Marathi mulgi has always been the centre of her admiration and we are always secretly sending in good wishes and prayers for her to the universe. While she continues to enjoy her sea of fans, we'd be glad if she finds some time to read this gush piece about her. On the actress' special day, we decided to pick some of the most charming pictures from her Instagram account that continue to fondle our hearts. They keep us hooked onto her and they mesmerise us like no one else. Amrita Rao Birthday Special: 5 Facts About The Actress That Will Leave You Stumped.

Want to understand the hype? Keep scrolling...

Staring Right Into Your Eyes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjari Fadnnis (@manjarifadnis) on Jul 6, 2020 at 6:10am PDT

Monochrome Magic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjari Fadnnis (@manjarifadnis) on Jun 27, 2020 at 6:40am PDT

Ain't She the Prettiest?

View this post on Instagram #virtualphotography by @i__mfahim A post shared by Manjari Fadnnis (@manjarifadnis) on Jun 12, 2020 at 11:02pm PDT

A Charming Selfie

Let Her Curls Do the Talking

View this post on Instagram #portraits #iphonexr #manjarifadnis A post shared by Manjari Fadnnis (@manjarifadnis) on May 12, 2020 at 7:59am PDT

Hotness Redefined

View this post on Instagram Pic by @luvisrrani A post shared by Manjari Fadnnis (@manjarifadnis) on Aug 22, 2019 at 11:55pm PDT

Marathi Mulgi

Goofy but Cute

Ethnic Wonder

Water Baby

While Manjar started her film career in 2004 release Rok Sako to Rok Lo, she found recognition in Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na that hit the screens in 2008. Blame us for being biased but we personally think Bollywood's missing out on a gem here. It's time they tap her potential and give her a chance to shine. Till then, here's hoping she has a blast on her birthday and wishing her an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Manjari!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).