Manoj Bajpayee Lends Voice to Jasbir Jassi’s Poem on COVID-19 Pandemic

Jasbir Jassi, Manoj Bajpayee (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi has penned a poem, "Kudrat", and actor Manoj Bajpayee added weight to it by lending his voice. The poem, which has been translated in Hindi by Prashant, also has a Punjabi version with rendition by Jasbir. It urges listeners to think of their careless actions towards nature. "Man learned to kill, to defend himself and to adapt to harsh weather. But in this ruthless race to survive, he has unknowingly relinquished his ties to this earth, conveniently forgetting what he owes it. It's time Mother Nature repairs itself," said Manoj.

Jasbir shared that since the beginning of "our time on this beautiful, glorious planet, humans have taken what they wanted, giving little thought to what they leave behind". "We have foraged the forests for food, killing animals, wreaking havoc without looking back. This pandemic is mother nature's way of reminding us who is the boss," he added referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced many to stay home to stay safe.

"We have foraged the forests for food, killing animals, wreaking havoc without looking back. This pandemic is mother nature's way of reminding us who is the boss," he added referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced many to stay home to stay safe. The poem has released on JJ Musics.