Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Almost Lost His Life Twice While Filming for His National Award-Winning Film 1971 in Manali

Manoj Bajpayee's 1971 Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has revealed that he almost lost his life -- that too, twice -- while shooting for his 2007 release, 1971. Bajpayee opened up about the incidents on Instagram, while sharing his memories of shooting for the film in Manali, in extreme winter during which he was almost losing his life twice. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Fatima Sana Shaikh Dons the Marathi Mulgi Look in Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh Starrer.

Sharing a poster of the movie, the actor wrote: "Some memories of making a film don't leave you!! 1971 is that film. winner of 2 national awards !! Loved every moment on the location in Manali in extreme winter... almost lost my life twice... can't forget those 60 days of filming!!" Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee Shoot at Mumbai’s Crowded CSMT Platform.

Directed by Amrit Sagar, 1971 featured Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Manav Kaul, Kumud Mishra and others.