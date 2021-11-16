Meenakshi Sheshadri has been one of the successful actors in the 80s and 90s. She ruled the scenes and delivered some amazing performances. Hero established her as a star and from then on she just shined. After ruling the roost for a while, she quit movies and settled abroad after marriage. The actress had a fruitful career for sure. We often remember her from Damini which saw her as a meek and timid yet righteous woman who doesn't hesitate to against the love of her life for justice. It's considered one of her career best performances but do you know Damini isn't one. The movie just managed to grab more eyeballs than plenty other films that Meenakshi has done which display her acting prowess perfectly. Meenakshi Sheshadri Birthday Special: 5 Performances By The Actress That Will Stay Unmatched

So today on her birthday, we have decided to tell you about Meenkashi Sheshadri's underrated roles which deserved more attention than they received. 28 Years Of Damini: Did You Know Aamir Khan Did His First Item Song For The Film And Also Promoted Andaz Apna Apna With His Cameo? (Watch Video)

Swati

Swati was a chance discovery for us. Doordarshan in those is famous for screening movies which weren't scheduled to be screened. One of those days, we first watched Swati. Sharmila Tagore goes through hell for getting pregnant out of wedlock but brings up her daughter as an independent and strongly opinionated person. While that helps Swati tide over a lot of difficulties, it does get in the way of her and her mother's happiness. Meenkashi was unimaginably good in this film. She is firm and reasonable at times while also being ruled by angst at others. The actress portrayed the layered character fascinatingly well.

Awaargi

The plot of the film wasn't extraordinary but Meenkashi stood out. She played a nautch girl who was rescued by a person whom she deeply respects but doesn't love while there's another man she was in love with. The actress beautifully portrays these emotions making it one of the highlights of her career.

Jurm

While the ending of the film defies her character's determination and self-respect, Jurm still is one of Sheshadri's underrated performances. In Mahesh Bhatt's world everyone is flawed which is how reality is. The hero is flawed too and Meenakshi doesn't lose any moment to show him his place.

Satyamev Jayate

Although the film was highly inclined towards Vinod Khanna and his return to movies, Meenakshi earned a lot of praise for her nuanced performance as a prostitute.

Ghar Ho To Aisa

You have often watched this on TV and we loved it for being a wholesome family entertainer with a message. But we loved Meenakshi in this movie. She is strong, outspoken and absolutely rational. Such characters are so rare in Hindi movies of that era which makes her portrayal even more special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).