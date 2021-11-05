Vivek Soni directorial Meenakshi Sundareshwar arrived on Netflix today (November 5). Starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in lead roles, the film's poster, teaser, and trailer were well-received by audiences. The story of the film is all about how a newlywed couple deals with their long-distance marriage after they get forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect. Meenakshi Sundareshwar is produced by Kara Johar. Having said that, the reviews of the movie are out and seems like the romantic drama has not impressed the critics at all. Meenakshi Sundareshwar Teaser: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani’s Film Is A Treat For Superstar Rajinikanth’s Fans Too! (Watch Video).

The Quint: "Thalaiva means 'Leader' and so the other intervention by “Rajini” is force fit simply to reach a denouement. And we are happy. Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra have zero chemistry and appear so unsure and unconvincing it almost feels like they are filling in and are a proxy for someone else. It’s a total snoozefest."

Scroll.in: "The soft-voiced and expressive Malhotra, in particular, is always better in the smaller moments. In a movie that misses the big picture of whatever it is trying to say, Malhotra is among the few grace notes." Meenakshi Sundareshwar Movie Review: Sanya Malhotra-Abhimanyu Dassani’s Cute Romance Struggles Against Annoying Tamil Cliches and Dumb Plot Conflicts! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Meenakshi Sundareshwar Trailer:

Firstpost: "Meenakshi Sundareshwar has many of its nuts and bolts in place, but is lost to poor writing and to direction that confuses uneventfulness with realism, made worse by the inexorable 2 hours and 21 minutes running time. Even its goal of upholding one of the fixtures of Indian culture – the arranged marriage – remains unmet since it has no compelling arguments to offer."

Pinkvilla: "Meenakshi Sundareshwar leaves a few questions unanswered, makes you wonder was it all worth in the end or did we simply delve into a story to only know its predictable end. It makes for a decent watch once you wrap up the weekend festivities and browse through Netflix wondering what to watch."

