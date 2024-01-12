On January 12, 2024, Merry Christmas, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, graced theaters. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina's husband and actor, lauded her performance and the film on Instagram, deeming it her best work yet. Kaushal showered praise on Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan for their captivating storyline and magical execution, adding to the buzz surrounding this cinematic gem. Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Share a Sweet Kiss in Sriram Raghavan’s Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller (Watch Video).

See Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Post Here:

