Milind Soman is a social media star as there is not a single post of his that doesn't go viral. He always has something cooking up his sleeves and his fans are always eager to know what he is up to. After surprising everyone with his birthday post, the actor-model stirred up the internet with yet another post today. Milind Soman, Wife Ankita Konwar Vacay in Iceland.

In his latest post, one can see a closeup shot of Milind's face which is covered with vermillion. For this look, he is also sporting a nose pin and heavily kohled eyes, making him appear quite intense. The photo went viral in no time and fans flooded his comment section with messages for him. Many even went on to ask him if he is a part of Akshay Kumar's film Laxmii.

While Milind's look does resemble Akshay Kumar's look from Laxmii alot, the actor revealed that it is a still from a project that he recently worked on. The actor shot for the project in Karjat and is now off to Chennai. Milind Soman’s Superman Pushups Slow Motion Video Is Giving Us Next-Level Fitness Goals.

Check Out His Post:

Milind marked his 55th birthday by running across a beach in Goa naked. Captured on camera by his wife Ankita Konwar, Milind had captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday to me...55 and running.” The picture, however, landed him in legal trouble when an FIR was lodged in Goa for it. The actor was booked under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other applicable sections of the Information Technology Act.

The south Goa Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Kumar Singh revealed, "An organisation called Goa Suraksha Manch had given a complaint against Milind Soman for running nude on a beach in South Goa and then circulating those pictures on social media."

The FIR came after the arrest of Poonam Pandey who was booked for shooting an ‘obscene video’ near a beach in Goa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).