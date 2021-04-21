Mimoh Chakraborty prefers not jumping onto the social media bandwagon since it brings negativity and acts as distraction. "I think it's more of a distraction. I agree that it opens up avenues and one could make lucrative money but I would rather not be on my phone, and enjoy each moment. We are hooked to social media and the phone. Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Start Shooting for His Upcoming Film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra!’ From February 25.

I get to live the present in a way. A lot of trolling and negativity shuts down automatically," Mimoh tells IANS. The actor is aware that being active on social media can be beneficial, too, but he wants to put all his energy into his work. Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Mahaakshay Already Married to Madalsa Sharma? Function to Be Held in Ooty Today.

"I have nothing against it. Some of the stars have made a huge impact with it as well. I might take to it tomorrow if I feel it could bring about a change in something I believe in. But for now, the focus is solely on acting and giving time to the craft, " says Mimoh, who will soon be seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Jogira Sara Rara.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).