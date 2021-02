Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to start shooting for his upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra! Shoot of the Kushan Nandy film co-starring Neha Sharma begins on February 25. The film is to be shot in Barabanki town near Lucknow. This will be followed by schedules in Lucknow, Rahimabad and Benaras. Jogira Sara Ra Ra: FWICE Writes to Kushan Nandy to Clear Pending Dues of His Previous Film Before Kickstarting Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma’s Film Shoot.

"Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is a quirky romantic comedy about an unlikely couple and a host of unusual characters. We begin our start to finish schedule with all of them, from the end of this month, and go on right until the middle of April. It's exciting to work with Nawaz once again and create something diametrically opposite of what we did last time," said Nandy, who has earlier directed Siddiqui in the 2017 release, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Thalapathy 65: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Approached To Play the Antagonist in Vijay’s Next Actioner – Reports.

"This is a special film for Nawaz and me because the wait owing to Covid lockdown seemed endless. I am so glad that finally we are going to be on the sets and begin shooting. I am looking forward to working with Neha and exploring her inherent goofiness and fun vibe," the director added. The film also features Sanjay Mishra and Mimoh Chakraborty.

