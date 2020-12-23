Rashmika Mandanna is popularly known for her works in Telugu and Kannada Cinema and also she’s one of the highest-paid actresses in these industries. Widely known for her role in the Kannada film Kirk Party, the actress is now all set to make her Bollywood debut. It has been confirmed that Rasmika would be paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming film titled Mission Majnu that will be helmed by Shantanu Bagchi. Pushpa: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Team to Kickstart the Shoot From Tomorrow.

Mission Majnu is bankrolled by by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The shooting of the film is slated to go on floors in February 2021. Touted to be an espionage thriller, this upcoming film is inspired by real events in the 1970s. Handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra would be essaying the role of a RAW agent in this movie. While sharing this news, Rashmika Mandanna shared the film’s poster and wrote, “Well guys, here’s news for you! I’m super glad and excited to be a part of this! Here’s to a new journey! Inspired by real events, the story of India’s most daring RAW mission inside Pakistan! #MissionMajnu.” Sidharth Malhotra in Hindi Remake of Thadam!

Rashmika Mandana Opposite Sidharth Malhotra In Mission Majnu

The makers have shared Sidharth Malhotra’s look in Mission Majnu. The poster features him against the backdrop of a place where bombings seem to have taken place and it gives a glimpse of Pakistan on map. Sidharth is seen in a retro avatar, sported bell bottom jeans teamed up with a checkered shirt and jacket. He is seen in a clean shaven look, his hair length has been kept slightly long with a wavy texture. We just cannot wait to know about Rashmika Mandanna’s role in the film! Mission Majnu, a patriotic tale, has been written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja.

