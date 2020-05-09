Mother's Day 2020 Songs: Maa and Other Heartwarming Bollywood Songs To Dedicate to Your Mother on This Special Day (Watch Videos)

A still from Maa song (Photo Credits: Movie Still)

Mother's day is around the corner. The day holds a super special place in everyone hearts. It is the day to appreciate the person who not just gave birth to you but took care of you even before you were born, bearing all the pain. Mothers never cease to amaze with their different beautiful shades. Bollywood has shown almost every shade through films and songs. On this special day, we bring to you the nicest of the songs that you can dedicate to your mother. Mother’s Day 2020 Special: Five Ways to Appreciate Mother Earth on This Special Day.

Tu Kitni Achi Hai - Raja Aur Runk

This song can never get old. Lata Mangeshkar sang this heart touching track that still remains at the top when it comes to songs dedicated to moms.

Maa- Taare Zameen Par

Every single soul in the theatre cried when this song from the Aamir Khan film played on screen. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy gave a song to cherish forever.

Chunar- ABCD 2

Varun Dhawan's dance in grief was loved by the fans. The melodious song is sure to bring a lump in your throat.

Luka Chuppi- Rang De Basanti

The track is simply heart wrenching to watch. The tear-jerking scenes of a mother trying to cope up with her young son's death made everyone cry.

Maa Tujhe Salaam- AR Rahman

This one is dedicated to everyone's mother, Mother India. The tribute by the music maestro makes chest swell with pride and patriotism.

These were some of the best songs that are simply eternal in the hearts of every desi music lover. Play these songs and let your mother know that you value and love her as much as she does! Happy Mother's Day!