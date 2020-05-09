Mother’s Day 2020 Special: Five Ways to Appreciate Mother Earth on This Special Day

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Mother’s Day 2020 is approaching, and we cannot keep our calm. The day is all about saying thank you and appreciating the one who has helped nurtured us and also who has done so much more, the mother of the entire human race, Mother Earth. The planet is another mother, without whom, nothing would have been really possible. The good news is, you can celebrate the moms while showing Mother Earth, a little love in the process. This year’s Mother’s Day celebration will be quite different. The pandemic has forced us to stay indoors. It indeed has created a panic across nations, but in some way or the way, nature is healing. While Mother Earth is making the most of the lockdown, here are five ways you can celebrate Mother’s Day 2020, while appreciating nature at the same time. 7 Ways to Shower Your Mom With Love and Make the Bond Stronger While Social Distancing!

Swans have returned to Venice canals, China’s skies become clearer, and animals are enjoying strolling the empty streets while humans are staying indoors. It is undoubtedly a difficult time, but Mother Nature is indeed getting some rest from reduced human activity. Here is our list of green Mother’s Day ideas that not only give the gift of love to amazing moms, but also help contribute to a greener environment that will sustain and foster many more Mother’s Days to come.

1. Planting

While flower bouquet is beautiful, but will die in a few days. Instead of opting a traditional bouquet, why don’t you plant at home? There are many ways to grow plants at home; some of them can nicely dazzle up your interior too. Every tree planted provides more oxygen and more greenery to the planet and surely make a wonderful gift for Mother’s Day and Mother Earth. Can You Grow Tomatoes From a Tomato? Here's How to Easily Grow This Plant at Home During Lockdown.

2. Reusable Grocery Bags

Amid the lockdown, grocery stores are kept open as essential services. While leaving the house at this time should be extremely minimal, we still need to go in case our essentials are over. In this case, reusable grocery bags can be very useful. While some of you might fear the spread of the virus, should note that researchers say that there is no scientific evidence that it is unsafe to use reusable bags at the supermarket during this time. So, this Mother’s Day, you can make a reusable grocery bag for your mom. From Decrease in Pollution to Birds & Animals Frequenting Cities, 4 Instances That Prove the Planet is Healing During Coronavirus Lockdown.

3. Natural Spa Kit

Visiting a salon is not an option right now, and your mother needs some pampering to release all her stress. Instead of a traditional spa, it is always advisable to make her some all-natural homemade skincare products. Using ingredients like honey, coconut oil, oatmeal, lemon, gram flour and turmeric, can design a perfect spa routine that will give a stress-free treatment without harming the environment.

4. Go Crafty

‘Trash’ that you otherwise plan to throw away have the power to do wonders, if you use your imagination. Arrange for a fun activity with your mother at home, and you will be amazed by how many cool, funky and beautiful things you can make for the home decor and also a great engaging activity for Mother’s Day.

5. Indoor Camping Night

Recreate the camping fun in your own backyard this Mother’s Day. Prepare some delicious food, gaze at the starts and reminisce about your favourite times together. This is a perfect date night, but remember to keep your social distance.

In honour of Mother’s Day 2020, the above activities are environmentally responsible. This way, you celebrate your mom and also our collective mother, Mother Nature, follow these activities to thank Mother Earth who sustains life on this planet for us all. Happy Mother’s Day, everyone!