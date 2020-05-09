Mother's Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut Pens a Beautiful Poem for her Mother and It's Bound to Make You Smile

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): As the nation eagerly waits to celebrate Mother's Day tomorrow, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday dedicated a beautiful poem for her mother, Asha Ranaut. The poem was shared by Kananga's official team on Instagram. The poem began with lines that read "I'm your longing for life. When I first arose in your young heart...Your eyes gleamed with hope." The 33-year-old actor wrote about the "love and warmth" she saw nowhere else but only in her mother."And then I went to my own heart, I found you, mother, I found you there...You arise in my heart...as a desire...as a longing for life...I'm your longing for life," the lines read. 7 Ways to Shower Your Mom With Love and Make the Bond Stronger While Social Distancing!

Check out Her Full Poem

In another post, the team shared a picture of the mother-daughter duo, beaming with smiles. Born and brought up in Himachal Pradesh, the 'Panga' actor has been spending quality time with her family in Manali ever since the COVID-19 induced lockdown was imposed in the country. Though she does not have a social media profile of her own, her team keeps her fans well posted about updates from her personal and professional life on social media. (ANI)

