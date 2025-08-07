Movie buffs have been counting the days for the release of Rajinikanth's Coolie ever since learning that Bollywood heartthrob Aamir Khan will also be doing a cameo appearance in the highly-anticipated drama. While it was being speculated that Mr Perfectionist has been getting involved in the distribution of Coolie, his home banner, Aamir Khan Productions, has rubbished any such rumours, claiming that Aamir's cameo in the film is just a friendly gesture for director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Fact Check: Is Aamir Khan in Trouble? Why Did 25 Police Officers Visit ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Actor’s Bandra Residence in Mumbai? LatestLY Exclusive.

Aamir Khan Not Involved in 'Coolie’s Distribution

Shedding further light on the matter, a spokesperson of Aamir Khan Productions cleared the air, saying: "Neither Aamir Khan, nor anyone from his team, is involved in the distribution of Coolie. Mr Khan has not made any calls to any exhibitor or distributor. His cameo in the film is purely a gesture of his bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth." He further added that everyone at Aamir Khan Productions, especially Aamir, is thrilled with the success of their recent release Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube and is overjoyed with the response it has received.

Aamir Khan Has No Stake in ‘Coolie’

Shifting our focus back to Coolie, the Rajinikanth starrer will be locking horns with Hrithik Roshan and NTR's War 2 at the box office on August 14. It was earlier reported that Aamir called PVR-Inox boss Ajay Bijli and requested him to organise an extensive showcasing for Coolie, so that the movie can get an edge over War 2. Reacting to the reports, a stunned PVR-Inox team said: “Aamir has no financial stake in Coolie. This wasn’t expected." ‘He Wanted To Perfect Every Dance Step’: Ahmed Khan Reveals Aamir Khan’s Obsession With Dance Perfection, Recalls Unseen Moments With Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Offers Prayers Ahead of ‘Coolie’ Release

In the meantime, Kanagaraj offered prayers on Thursday at the popular Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai ahead of the Coolie release. Sharing his gratitude to the team for pouring their hearts into making the drama, the director penned: "With #Coolie unleashing in just a few days, I want to take a moment to thank the entire team who poured their hearts into it - 140 days of shoot spread over 2 years! This project has been incredibly close to my heart. Proud of you boys!."

