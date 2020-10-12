Several Bollywood personalities expressed concerns after Mumbai and surrounding area were hit by a sudden power failure on Monday, affecting daily life. All the power companies -- MahaVitaran, Adani, Tata and BEST -- confirmed the development but declined to comment. Here's what our celebs had to say: Amitabh Bachchan urged everyone to stay calm: "Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well." Mumbai Power Cut: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Fans To ‘Keep Calm’

Singer Armaan Malik mentioned: "Lights out #powercut". Filmmaker Guneet Monga expressed her concern over the situation saying it has never happened before. "Full Mumbai and Navi Mumbai - no bijli !! Never happened before !! What's happening ? #mumbaipowercut," Monga tweeted. Actor-comedian Vir Das quipped: "It's hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also... the electricity is gone." Gulshan Devaiah wrote a message loaded with puns: "Adani ki Disha Patani Tata ka Bye Bye #CurrentMood #mumbaipowercut." Mumbai Power Outage: Power Supply Restored on Central Railway, Western Railway Line After Services Were Halted Due to Massive Power Grid Failure

Celebs Reacting to Mumbai Power Cut:

Anupam Kher

Ashoke Pandit

Will the heads roll after this major power failure due to which lives of people have been held to ransom #powercut #poweroutage — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

Gulshan Devaiah

Vir Das

It's hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also...the electricity is gone. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 12, 2020

Guneet Monga

Full Mumbai & Navi Mumbai - no bijli !! Never happened before !! What’s happening ?#mumbaipowercut — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) October 12, 2020

Armaan Malik

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

#Mumbai weather is so hot right now without electricity , its like sitting in a tandoor 🙄 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 12, 2020

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthy questioned: "Andhera in #Andheri. Whats with the power cuts ? i have 16 floors to climb now." Anupam Kher said: "Batti gul #powercut." Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said that he has never seen such a power failure. "In the history of #Mumbai, the city has never seen such a power failure and this grid failure is a massive symptom of a failing administration who manages governance thru PR drives. #poweroutage #powercut," he wrote.

