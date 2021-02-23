The John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga was on Tuesday confirmed for theatrical release on March 19. The Sanjay Gupta directorial film boasts of an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar. Mumbai Saga: Sanjay Gupta Heads to Ramoji Film City to Shoot the Remaining Portion of His Gangster Drama.

"JOHN ABRAHAM - EMRAAN HASHMI: #MUMBAISAGA RELEASE DATE + TEASER TOMORROW... #MumbaiSaga - which teams #JohnAbraham and #EmraanHashmi for the first time - to release in cinemas on 19 March 2021... The gangster drama is set in 1980s and 1990s... Directed by Sanjay Gupta," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news. John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Mumbai Saga to Have an OTT Release?

JOHN ABRAHAM - EMRAAN HASHMI: #MUMBAISAGA RELEASE DATE + TEASER TOMORROW... #MumbaiSaga - which teams #JohnAbraham and #EmraanHashmi for the first time - to release in *cinemas* on 19 March 2021... The gangster drama is set in 1980s and 1990s... Directed by Sanjay Gupta. pic.twitter.com/KUWMYWfcLc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2021

"#MumbaiSaga costars #KajalAggarwal, #SunielShetty, #MaheshManjrekar, #PrateikBabbar, #GulshanGrover, #RohitRoy and #AmoleGupte... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir," he added.

From the very beginning, director Gupta had maintained that his film would have a theatrical release. "#MUMBAISAGA: We are in the thick of final edits, VFX, BGM, SFX, DI Grading & final sound mixing. Everyday with every moment my team & I feel only one common emotion... MUMBAI SAGA BELONGS TO THE THEATRES. It's been solely & single heartedly made for the big screen experience," the filmmaker had expressed on Twitter in November.

