Mumtaz was one of the most popular and one of the most sought after actresses of her time. Born on July 31, 1947, she started out as a child artiste in the late 1950s. You talk about Mumtaz and all you could think of is her glamorous avatar, her beautiful smile, the evergreen songs picturised on her, one really couldn’t take their eyes off from Hindi Cinema’s most beautiful actress. Mumtaz has shared screen space with some of the leading actors of her time, but her crackling chemistry with Rajesh Khanna was one of the most-talked about during her time. Mumtaz Dismisses Death Rumours With a Video Message, Says 'I'm Alive'.

Veteran actress Mumtaz’s career had a humble beginning. She started playing supporting roles in films in the early 1960s. Her first movie as an adult was Gehra Daag that released in 1963, directed by that of OP Ralhan. She has also managed to bag lead heroine role in films. In a career that spanned 15 years, this beautiful veteran actress has featured in more than 100 films. On the occasion of Mumtaz’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of her hit songs.

Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche

The song “Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche” from the film Brahmachari, picturised on Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz, is a favourite even today. Be the actress’ iconic unconventional orange saree or the catchy beats or the hypnotic dance moves, this song is an absolute classic.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar crooned song “Jai Jai Shiv Shankar” from Aap Ki Kasam, featuring Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna, is one of the iconic Holi songs. The song composed by composed by RD Burman, it was fun, peppy track, to which one just cannot stop grooving.

Bindiya Chamke Gi

“Bindiya Chamke Gi” sung by Lata Mangeshkar is a popular track from the film Do Raaste that turned out to be a blockbuster. Not just that, this movie even made Mumtaz a full-fledged star, although she had a minor role in it.

Yeh Reshmi Zulfein

Another hit track from Do Raaste is the romantic number “Yeh Reshmi Zulfein” that was sung by the legendary Mohammed Rafi. His soulful voice and Laxmikant Pyarelal’s beautiful music composition made his track an evergreen number.

These are some of the classic Hindi songs featuring veteran actress Mumtaz. There are many other hit numbers picturised on this beauty and it was always be a classic one. Here’s wishing the veteran actress of Hindi Cinema a very happy birthday!

