Nargis Birth Anniversary: Sanjay Dutt Says 'Miss You Ma' As He Shares a Beautiful Video Post Remembering His Mother

Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Dutt (Photo Credits: Instagram )

Sanjay Dutt took to social media to share an emotional post remembering his mother, Nargis Dutt on her 91st birthday. Late legendary actor Nargis, whose real name was Fatima Rashid, was born on June 1, 1929. She is considered to be one of the finest actresses of Indian cinema. Nargis began her cinematic journey at the age of 4 when she acted in Talash-E-Haq and later starred in blockbuster films including Mother India, Shree 420. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt shared a video which featured some beautiful stills of the late actress. Nargis Birth Anniversary: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Legendary Actress That Will Leave You In Awe Of Her.

Sharing the beautiful video, Dutt wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma, miss you." The video was loved by Dutt's fans and also family members. Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala too commented on the post and said, "missing Dadi always." Also his wife, Maanyata commented with heart emojis on the post. The video shared by the Kalank actor read, "To the best actress." Nargis' contribution to Indian cinema has been huge and the veteran actress also was the first film actress to be conferred by the Government of India with the Padma Shri title, the fourth highest civilian award in 1958. Wish You Were with Me Today: Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis.

Check Out Sunny Dutt's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Ma, miss you❤️ A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on May 31, 2020 at 11:44pm PDT

Last week, Dutt had shared an emotional post on father Sunil Dutt's death anniversary with a beautiful video featuring his childhood pictures. Sharing the same, the actor wrote, "With you by my side, I knew that I don't need to worry about anything. Thank you for always having my back. Miss you today and everyday Dad."