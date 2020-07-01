National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1. The day is observed in India to mark the birth as well as the death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of the most famous physicians in India and also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. This year though the celebrations get an even more special meaning considering doctors are currently fighting the coronavirus war on the frontlines. The pandemic has been one of the worst crisis to hit us and it is only thanks to the hard work of medical professionals that we are managing to contain the spread and also recover from the virus. Lauding the efforts of doctors, Salman Khan shared a post on Twitter. ‘Thank You Doctors' Messages & Images Flood Twitter: On National Doctor’s Day 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote, "Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic!" The actor rightly called them as the 'strongest pillars' considering how they have been working tirelessly for months now to take care of COVID-19 patients and also help them get better. National Doctor’s Day 2020 Wishes: Mumbai Police's Tweet ‘Doctor’s Apron is No Less Than Superhero’s Cape’.

Check Out Salman Khan's Tweet Here:

Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2020

PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute to doctors on social media. Among other Bollywood celebs, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap shared a special post thanking doctors and nurses with a picture of herself with them from her last chemotherapy session from last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).