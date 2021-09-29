Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty have been roped in for a supernatural thriller to be directed by Sabbir Khan. According to a source close to the project, the film is titled Adbhut. "We have Nawazuddin and Diana on board for the movie, which will be directed by Sabbir Khan. It is a supernatural thriller," the source said. Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Play Ranveer Singh's Coach in Kapil Dev Biopic?

The film is most likely to go on floors next month. It marks the second collaboration between Sabbir and Nawazuddin after 2017's "Munna Michael".Nawazuddin, who has received a best actor nomination at the International Emmy Awards for Netflix film Serious Men, has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Kangana Ranaut's production Tiku Weds Sheru, and romantic-comedies Jogira Sa Ra Ra, opposite Neha Sharma, and Bole Chudiyan with Tamannaah Bhatia. Baarish Ki Jaaye Song Teaser Out! Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Sunanda Sharma's Sweet Love Story Turns Brutal (Watch Video).

Diana is awaiting the release of Shiddat, which is slated to be released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar and a Malayalam film with South star Dulquer Salmaan.

