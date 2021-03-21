Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the teaser of the song Baarish Ki Jaaye today and it's quite impactful. Sunanda Sharma and his romance gets a brutal twist at the end. What is even more interesting is Nawazuddin doing the rousing dance moves in his trademark lazy manner. That's quite a hilarious sight. The song will be out on March 27.

Check out the teaser of Baarish Ki Jaye

Taare uske haath mein, hone hi chahiye ⭐....... Finally, teaser of #BaarishKiJaaye is out now. Comment karke batao kaisa laga? Full song out on 27th March. Excitement ka level badh raha hai. 🤞🏻@nawazuddin_s @sunandasharma19 @bpraak @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira #DesiMelodies pic.twitter.com/ZmtdvTg7q9 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 21, 2021

