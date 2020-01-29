Neena Gupta Asks Google to Reduce Her Age After Donning a New Hairstyle, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Rhea Kapoor Love Panga Actress’ New Look (View Pic)

Neena Gupta Donning a New Hairstyle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Veteran actress Neena Gupta flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to "reduce" her age online. Neena, 60, who is gearing up for the release of her next Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a photograph of her new haircut. In the image, Neena is seen sporting a sleek bob with gold highlights.

Giving a funny caption to the image, Neena wrote: "Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Google atleast now reduce my age)! Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut."

Neena Gupta's New Hairstyle

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a follow-up of Ayushmann Khurrana's 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film casts Ayushmann and Jitendra as gay lovers. It also stars Gajraj Rao. The film is scheduled to release on February 21.