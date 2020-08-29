Masaba Masaba started streaming on Netflix since yesterday. It marks the debut of one of the most famed designers of the country, Masaba Gupta. Many were quite surprised to see how well she manages the camera on her and even gets the acting right. Of course, she has it in her genes. Many even wondered why didn't she give it a try before. Well now we think we have an inkling why the designer didn't opt for an acting career. All the blame rests on her mother Neena Gupta who is herself a huge name in the acting circuit. As per Rajeev Masand's column in Open Magazine, Gupta Sr did a lot to keep her daughter away from pursuing an acting career. It even includes her trying to to make Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar to do her bidding. Masaba Masaba Review: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Some Fashion and Lots of Drama – It Can’t Get Better than This

Neena Gupta was so against Masaba's dreams of becoming an actress that on a flight, she tried to convince SRK and Johar to advice Masaba against joining the industry as an actress. The designer amusingly tells Masand, "Can you imagine? I’ve heard of parents recommending their child to filmmakers. Here she was, crushing any chance I might have had.”

Masaba wanted to be the quintessential Hindi film heroines who indulge in song and dances. But obviously her mother knows better. Masaba revealed to Masand, "She told me I didn’t look like the conventional Bollywood heroine. I was a mixed-race girl and at best they might give me vamp roles: the dusky starlet who breaks up someone’s marriage.”

Well, Neena Gupta did apologise to her for doing what she felt was needed to keep Masaba's acting dreams at bay. She told Masand that she wasn't aware Masaba would be so natural. Again, that's the genes!

