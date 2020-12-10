Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Thursday confirmed that she is Covid positive. She added that she has self-quarantined and is following all safety measures. She wrote on Instagram: "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. Neetu Kapoor’s Video of Her Taking ‘Fab’ Swab Test Goes Viral After Doctor Calls Out on Twitter on How Her COVID-19 Detection Test Is Handled

I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care." Kapoor was shooting in Chandigarh for the upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" when, on December 4, reports emerged that she along with co-star Varun Dhawan and the film's director Raj Mehta, had tested positive. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: After Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Co-Star Maniesh Paul Also Tests Positive for COVID-19

Check Out Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Subsequently, Varun had confirmed on social media that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Shoot of "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" has reportedly been put on hold for now. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who tested negative for Covid-19.

