Neha Kakkar Birthday: These Energetic Songs By The Pretty Singer Will Pump Up Your Day! (Watch Videos)

Neha Kakkar Birthday (Photo Credits: file Image)

Monsoons are officially here and you cannot yet step out of your homes! The combination of lockdown and a gloomy weather outside can really just dampen your mood. However, during such times, upbeat music playlist comes very much handy. A true Bollywood buff does not have to worry about that as we have ample of such songs. However, today we will be focusing on Neha Kakkar's songs because it's her birthday! Neha Kakkar: ‘I Am Number One That Is Why People Talk About Me and Get Jealous’.

The pretty singer marks her 32nd birthday. She is known to be a face of the chartbuster remakes and some of the fun songs. Apart from being a judge on the singing reality show (Indian Idol), she has also been in several music videos. Needless to say, she has a huge fan following. So, here check out some of the upbeat songs to make your day a bit energetic by playing them on loop.

Dilbar

The rehashed song is from John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate. Neha sang for Nora Fatehi in this sizzling number.

Garmi

Yet again, a Nora Fatehi song and a sensuous one too! The amazingly energetic track is from Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Aankh Marey

Neha lent her voice to this peppy track that features Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh. This song from Simmba turned out to be a party-favourite.

The Hook Up Song

This one has to be the favourite of the Gen Z. The song from Student of The Year 2 features Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff and is very catchy!

Kala Chashma

Who can forget this swagger song starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra? The groovy track from Baar Baar Dekho sounds so fresh!

These were some of the amazing tracks by Neha. We hope that your mornings seem a bit brighter after playing these! Well, you can work out on them too! Happy Birthday, Neha.